At least four persons have died including a pregnant woman in a fire incident which destroyed multiple vehicles following a fuel tanker explosion in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Eyewitness also estimate that the number of affected cars could be more than 200 and the dead victims burnt beyond recognition.

The incident, which occurred late Friday night, has left many travelers stranded.

According to reports, a tanker loaded with petroleum products ignited and erupted into flames, engulfing other tankers and numerous vehicles caught in a traffic jam.

The fire burned for several hours before being extinguished by multiple fire service trucks.

The incident has been a devastating blow to the community, with widespread destruction and loss of life.

The Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara has also visited the scene and asked security agencies to turn in a full brief of the incident.