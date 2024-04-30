Katsina state Government has expressed concern and determination to reduce the rising indexes of gender based violence cases in the state.

The wife of the state Governor Zulaiha Dikko Umar Radda stated this at the maiden meeting of the state steering committee on gender based violence in the state.

Katsina state in the last nine months has recorded over 90 gender based violence cases and had secured the successful resolution of 27 cases.

Although this figures are only a tip of the ice bag, since most of the cases are not officially reported .

Poverty and other factors such as societal norms and ignorance often prevent many from pursuing their rights in the courts.

> The wife of Katsina state Governor who is also the grand patron of the state steering committee see the need to broaden and create a community fully aware of the ugly phenomenon and how best to respond to it.

This meeting has in attendance stakeholders from the society and the international donor agencies who are willing to champion the course by strengthening the mechanism to tackle the problem of gender based violence.

The police, civil society organization and the religious leaders also aired their perspective on the matter and how best the State can take advantage of the international support to address the issues of gender based violence.

There were also paper presentations on the steps that are needed to be taken to assist victim as soon as the such incidents happens.

Katsina state is among the state that is recording a lot of progress in terms of legal reforms and community awareness to end the ugly trend.