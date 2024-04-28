The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Akure Branch, has lauded the recent decision by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to transfer regulatory oversight of the electricity market within Ondo State to the Ondo State Electricity Regulatory Bureau (BUREAU).

In a statement issued by Engr. Adebanji Oluwaseun, the Publicity Secretary of the Akure Branch of the NSE, the society commended the move as a significant milestone in the state’s journey towards self-regulation and improved electricity governance.

The statement highlighted the long-standing challenges faced by residents of Ondo State in accessing reliable electricity, particularly in Ondo South and parts of Ondo North. It emphasized the failure of power service providers to energize completed substations and community transformers despite substantial investments by the government and people of Ondo State.

The NSE expressed appreciation for the proactive approach taken by the Ondo State Electricity Regulatory Bureau in initiating the transition process as early as August 2023. It also acknowledged the instrumental role played by various individuals, including Engr. Olatunji Ariyomo, FNSE, in crafting and implementing the Ondo State Electric Power Sector Law 2020, which laid the legal groundwork for the transfer of regulatory oversight.

The society extended special commendations to Governor Lucky Orimisan Ayedatiwa, Engr. Razaq Obe, Engr. Alabi Johnson, and Dr. Kayode Ajulo, SAN, for their visionary leadership and invaluable contributions to the advancement of the state’s energy sector. It also recognized the dedication and perseverance of Engr. Stephen Olugbenga Bolawole FNSE, the State Coordinator of Ondo State Electricity Regulatory Bureau, and other stakeholders involved in driving the initiative forward.

Looking ahead, the NSE emphasized the transformative potential of the regulatory transfer, including enhanced oversight of distribution companies, grid expansion, prompt resolution of consumer complaints, and the gradual elimination of estimated billings.

It expressed confidence that Ondo State is now better positioned to usher in a new era of electricity governance, offering congratulations to all electricity consumers on the journey towards a more reliable and inclusive energy future.