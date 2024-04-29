The Lagos State Police Command says it has begun investigation into the death of Mr Gihan Mbelu.According to reports, the 42-year-old and chairman of Victoria Garden City in the Lekki area of Lagos was found unconscious in his C300 4Matic car around 10.10 am on Friday, April 26, 2024, around VGC.

Residents were said to have decided to check his parked car after the engine was running for hours only to find him unconscious inside the car.

He was rushed to the Lagos University

Teaching Hospital where a doctor

confirmed him dead.

Confirming the report, the public relations officer SP Benjamin Hundeyin said investigation has commenced to unravel the circumstances surrounding his death.