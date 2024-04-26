The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has inducted five hundred and ninety-six (596) new members since the current council assumed office in August of the previous year.

Dr. Ike Neliaku, President of NIPR, made this known during the 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Abeokuta, Ogun State, following the conclusion of the Public Relations Week (NPRW).

Dr. Neliaku revealed that the Fellowship Advisory Committee conducted a thorough screening exercise on April 15, 2024, resulting in the approval of new regular fellows by the council. Additionally, honorary fellowships were conferred on deserving individuals for their significant contributions to both the institute and the nation.

Among those honored with Honorary Fellowship are Chief Lawrence Enamrerohor Scott-Emuakpo (Posthumous), Mr. Salihu Abdulhamid Dembos of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Mr. John Momoh of Channel Television, Ambassador Jake Epelle, and Rev. Ladi Thompson.

The institute also recognised 16 regular fellows, including notable professionals such as Mrs. Onyinye Ralph-Nwachukwu, Mr. Bedict Onah Okache, and Mrs. Grace Ometere Ayoola. Additionally, 53 Associate members and three full members were inducted at the event.

In a bid to address critical challenges across various sectors, the NIPR Council approved the establishment of NIPR hubs in specialized areas. These hubs, overseen by committees of seasoned practitioners, aim to deploy public relations strategies effectively. Notably, seven hubs have been designated, with four located in Lagos and two in Abuja.