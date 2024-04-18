Concerned about the health risks connected with using chemicals for farm cultivation and preservation, which have been linked to a variety of health issues, a non-governmental organization, Mother Earth Foundation, is taking the lead in training farmers on the importance of utilizing organic products as alternatives.

The need to raise agricultural output to fulfill the rising food demands associated with a growing population is linked to the desire to use chemicals, fertilizer, or pesticides to boost agricultural production.

According to the United Nations Environmental 2023 report, up to 11,000 people die each year as a result of pesticide toxicity, and chemical residue can harm ecosystems and farmers’ climate resilience.

Mother Earth Initiative took turns educating over 100 Agric coordinators in Enugu state on the importance of transitioning from chemical-based to organic fertilizer and pest management to improve agricultural productivity.

The team spoke on the health benefits of producing with organic fertilizer as well as food preservation.

The state Coordinator international Federation of Agriculture Development IFAD

promised to step down the training to community levels to enable local farmers benefit from it.

The enthused participants who commended the initiative, said it will boost farm produce and preserve ecosystem.

The one day training with the Theme; Solving The Food And Climate Change Crises Practical Training on Agroecology is aim to expose farmers to modern techniques of producing organic fertilizer, chemical or pesticides with natural resources.