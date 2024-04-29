Enugu state Governor Peter Mbah has assured that his administration will identify, track, pursue, capture the culprit involved in recent Nimbo killings and ensure they are brought to justice.

He gave the words of encouragement while commiserating with families of Four villagers killed by gunmen in Ugwujoro – Nimbo community in Uzu-wani local government area of Enugu state.

President General of the community narrates how the villagers often relocates to a safe place in the evenings, because of fear of possible attacks by the bandits.

Governor Peter Mbah who was touched by the incident, promised to deploy instrument of state to end the senseless attacks and killings of the people.

Ugwu-Roro is one of the 12 villages in Nimbo community of Uziwani LGA, that 4 persons were reportedly killed in their homes by invading herdsmen, who use the open space boundary community between Enugu and Kogi states to launch attack and retrieve to their abode.