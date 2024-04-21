The Lagos State Police Command says it in investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Anosikwa Patrick who was allegedly stabbed by a police officer at the Skymall shopping mall, Ajah on Saturday April 20, 2024.

The Manager and Chief Security Officer of the mall according to a Statement by the Lagos State Police Command Spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, are already in Police custody assisting with the ongoing investigation.

The police officer according to him has been identified as Inspector Taofeek, a member of the visiting 12 Police Mobile Force squadron to Lagos.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Adegoke Fayoade, has directed detectives of the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department to ensure a speedy and diligent investigation towards ensuring that the culprit is brought to book.

He adds that members of the public shall be kept abreast of the investigation as it progresses.