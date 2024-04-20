Kenya’s government has dispatched a team to investigate the helicopter crash, which killed military leader General Francis Ogolla and nine others.

It wasn’t immediately obvious what caused the crash.

Gen Ogolla was one of 12 people on a military plane that crashed in the country’s north-west on Thursday afternoon, shortly after takeoff.

The bodies of those who perished were taken to Nairobi, and the two survivors are being treated at a hospital.

The four-star general will be buried on Sunday at his home in western Siaya county, his family has said.

President William Ruto also announced three days of national mourning, saying the deaths were a “moment of great sadness” for the country.

Gen Ogolla was appointed Kenya’s Chief of Defence Forces in April last year.

Mr Ruto described his chief military adviser as a gallant officer who had died in the line of duty.

Gen Ogolla first joined the Kenya Defence Forces on 24 April 1984, according to the Kenyan defence ministry’s website.

He was due to mark 40 years in the military next week.