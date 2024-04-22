A Kano State High Court, presided over by Justice Usman Mallam Na’Abba has vacated an interim order he had earlier granted suspending Abdullahi Ganduje as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Recall that Haladu Gwanjo and Laminu Sani, who claimed to be the chairman and secretary, respectively, of the APC Ganduje Ward in Dawakin Tofa Local Government area of the state, had secured an order suspending Ganduje as the chairman of the party.

But in a reversal, Justice Na’abba while vacating the order, cited a motion ex parte together with a 27 paragraph affidavit in support and a written address dated the 22nd day of April, 2024, sworn to by Glory Adah, a litigation secretary in the 4th respondent solicitors law firm.

He then adjourned to 30 April, 2024 for hearing on the case.

Last week, following the suspension of Abdullahi Ganduje, Justice Na’abba affirmed the chairman’s suspension and stopped him from parading himself as leader of the APC and presiding over the party’s activities.

Abdullahi Ganduje filed a petition against the Kano high court judge, before securing another order from a federal high court in the state, stopping his suspension.