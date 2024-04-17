Israel has called for sanctions against the Islamic republic of Iran as part of a “diplomatic offensive.”

Israel Katz, the foreign minister of Israel, stated on Tuesday that he had urged 32 nations to put sanctions on Tehran.

Israel is considering taking military action in retaliation for Iran’s attack on its territory.

Alongside the military response to the firing of the missiles and the UAVs, I am leading a diplomatic offensive against Iran. This morning I sent letters to 32

countries and spoke with dozens of foreign ministers and leading figures around the world calling for sanctions to be… — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) April 16, 2024

Iran claims that its strikes on Saturday, which included the use of over 300 drones, ballistic missiles, and cruise missiles, were a response to Israel’s attack on the Iranian consulate in Syria. Two leaders of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) were among the thirteen personnel killed in the attack.

With assistance from the US and other allies, the Israeli military claimed to have intercepted 99 percent of the aircraft threats and to have only suffered minimal damage from the strike, including damage to a military base in the south of the country.

Katz did not specify which governments he had asked to impose the sanctions. The IRGC is already blacklisted as a terrorist organisation by the United States and is subject to EU sanctions.

“Iran must be stopped now – before it is too late,” Katz insisted.