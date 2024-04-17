The latest Iranian attack on Israel, in reaction to a suspected Israeli strike on Iran’s consulate in Syria, has sparked worries of a regional war.

Amidst the wait for Israel’s response to Iran’s attack, a senior spokesperson for Iran’s military Brig Gen Abolfazl Shekarchi has warned of a stronger response should Israel retaliate.

Israel threatened on Sunday to exact a price for Iran’s attack, even though the scope of the attack remains unknown.

This action contradicts the Group of Seven Nations’ decision urging both countries to maintain peace and de-escalate the Middle East conflict.

In addition, the US has threatened to remove its backing for Israel if it defies the Group of Seven resolution.

Following the event, Shekarchi warned the G7 group to quit backing Israel via the official state news agency IRNA on Tuesday.

He stated, “We remind the leaders of state of the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany to stop backing Israel’s declining child-killing terrorist dictatorship.

In addition, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Ali Bagheri Kani, stated that his country would not wait 12 days to respond to another Israeli assault, but would do so in “a matter of seconds.”

Iran unleashed more than 300 attacks against Israel over the weekend in reaction to the April 1 destruction of its embassy in Damascus.