The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas thinks that accepting and harnessing pluralism could lead Nigeria into a more cohesive and prosperous future.

He mentioned this at a debate on Nigeria’s drive for national integration conference hosted by the Kukah Centre and the National Peace Committee, with assistance from the UK aid’s Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office.

The plurality of Nigeria has been one of the unique things about the country

But, Harnessing the country’s diversity is a different kettle of fish

Getting answers and defining strategies is the essence a summit that was organised.

Founder of the Kukah Centre, Bishop Kukah says National Cohesion is important because without it, it is impossible for a country to develop.

Bishop Kukah also disclosed that the Centre will partner with the National Assembly because legislations are necessary to create a better, cohesive and integrated society

Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, represented by the Deputy Speaker, says one of the greatest challenges facing the current government is managing Diversity and rebuilding trust among Nigerians.

The challenges faced in achieving Cohesion and integration in Nigeria was traced to the background and formation of Nigeria, some members of the panel drawn from the media, legal, civil society and security sector, therefore called for a review of the constitution to give every one a sense of belonging.