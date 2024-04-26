Enugu state governor Peter Mbah says his administration will not waver in its determination to strengthen the local government system for efficient and quality service delivery.

He made the assertion during the official inauguration of the newly appointed members of the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission, ENSIEC in Enugu.

The governor while reminding them that they are charged with the responsibility to ensure that the rules and procedures governing the elections of the local government councils and councillors are conducted free, fair and credible, said the people of the state will be expecting the unbiased approach to the electoral guidelines without fear or favour.

Responding on behalf of other ENSIEC members, the chairman, Professor Christian Chimdubem promised to discharge their duties creditably by ensuring that the rules of engagement are strictly adhered to in the conduct of free and credible polls among other duties.

Prof. Ngwu vowed to make Ndi Enugu happy by ensuring that all the political parties in the state are carried along in the scheme of things as well as equal opportunities to exercise their constitutional obligations during the election periods.