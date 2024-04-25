Abia State Government is insisting that it will recover funds not accounted for by the past administration and bring to justice those who played a role in siphoning the state’s funds.

This followed revelations made by Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, during his recent visit to Johns Hopkins University, USA, for a lecture.

Mr Otti revealed that the administration of former Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, siphoned funds meant for building airport in the state.

The controversy over the mismanagement of funds by the administration of former Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, has continued to generate discussions.

Governor Alex Otti, recently carried out an investigation into the financial activities of the past administration using some audit firms.

He alleged that huge amount of money was siphoned from the state treasury by the past administration for the building of a non-existent airport, execution of road projects and for the payment of contractors that do not exist.

Ferdinand Ekeoma, is the Special Adviser to Governor Alex Otti.

He alleged that the level of impunity by Former Governor Ikpeazu was worrisome.

Mr Ekeoma revealed that the facts and evidence to back up their claims would soon be made public.

Meanwhile, a member of former Governor Ikpeazu administration says there is no truth in those claims.

As accusations and counter accusations continue between the past and present administration, Abia residents are anxiously waiting to know who blinks first concerning their commonwealth.