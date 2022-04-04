146 Passengers still unaccounted for, 186 safe and Sound -NRC

The Nigerian Railways Corporation says 146 Passengers of the 362 passengers on the Abuja-Kaduna train attacked by Terrorists last week are still unreachable.

The Managing Director of Nigerian Railway Corporation, Mr Fidet Okhiria, disclosed this in a statement.

H added that the number of safe passengers have risen to 186.

Mr Okhiria said 51 phone numbers on the passenger manifest are either switched off or unreachable since Tuesday morning while 35 phone numbers on the manifest are ringing but are not being picked on the Other end.

He also said 60 phone numbers on the manifest are respoding not in existence when calls were put through to them.

He clarified that 22 persons have been reported missing by their relatives while 8 persons were confirmed dead.

The statement reads in part, “51 phone numbers on the manifest are either switched off or have not been reachable since Tuesday morning and 35 phone numbers on the manifest are ringing, but no response from the other end.

60 phone numbers on the manifest when called, responded non-existent.

”The statement is aimed at updating Nigerians on the ongoing development regarding the clearing of the incident site (recovery of the rolling stock, repairs of the track) and status of Passengers that were onboard the AK9 train of Monday, March 28.

”Of the 362 validated passengers on board the attacked AK9 train service on March 28, 186 persons on the manifest are confirmed to be safe and at their various homes (additional 14 persons confirmed safe today).

“Two coaches (SP 00016 and SP 00017) earlier re-railed have safely been moved to Rigasa Station.

”This brings the total number of recovered Coaches and safely moved to NRC Stations to be seven.

Intensive work continues on track repairs. More concrete Sleepers were moved to site while some section of twisted tracks has been straightened.

”We remain grateful to the security agencies for all the support.

We are very appreciative of Squadron Commander MOPOL 1 Kaduna’s visit to the accident site today.

”NRC will continue to update the general public of developments to prevent misleading information and falsehood.”

Terrorists had bombed the Abuja-Kaduna rail tracks and then targetted the train filled with passengers with gunshots between Rijana and Katari on Monday night in Kaduna State at about 7.45pm.