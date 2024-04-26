The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, says the F.C.T.A will grant the Ivorian embassy a tax waiver.

Mr. Wike stated this when he welcomed the Ambassador of Côte d’Ivoire Kalilou Traore to Nigeria, during their meeting in Abuja.



He granted their request for the prompt development of a land in Abuja, and emphasised the importance of such initiatives in combating insecurity and preventing undeveloped areas from becoming havens for criminal activities.

He thanked the Ambassador for the support and expressed readiness to review proposals aimed at strengthening ties between Abuja and Yamoussoukro, the political capital of Côte d’Ivoire.