The Edo State Police Command has arrested a woman, Blessing Ogunu for faking her own kidnap.

The information available indicates that Ms Ogunu, who is an employee of Bliss Legacy Limited in Benin City, conspired with two others, Esther Anthony and Ukpebor Joel, to fake her abduction and demand a ransom of N4.8m for her release.

On March 23, 2024, Samuel Prince Omomuzo of No 102, Ihama Road, Benin City reported to the Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber Crime Unit that Ms. Ogunu had been kidnapped and the kidnappers were demanding N4.8m ransom.

Using technical intelligence, the police located and arrested the supposed victim of the kidnapping, Ms Ogunu, and her accomplices, Esther and Ukpebor.

During interrogation, Ms Ogunu admitted that she had orchestrated the kidnapping because her company had refused to allocate land to a customer who had already paid for it.

The suspects will soon be charged to court.