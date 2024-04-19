The military authorities say that troops have taken out more terror kingpins in the north of the country.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, also warned that dire consequences await any group that will take up arms to agitate for secession.

The past 2 weeks have witnessed an upscale in military operations nationwide.

In the north, troops have taken out more terror kingpins following air strikes on their enclaves.

There are indications troops will be sustaining the offensive while ramping up other operations.

But there are concerns.

Violent secessionist agitations like the invasion of the Oyo state government secretariat in Agodi will be met with dire consequences.

But to better tackle the security issues in the country, the military insists a whole-of-society approach is the way to go.