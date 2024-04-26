Leaders of Civil Society groups have called on the federal government to stop the pattern of giving pipeline contracts to former agitators.

The groups while expressing full support for the reforms of President Bola asked Nigerians to be patient to reap the dividends.

The groups, Civil Society Coalition for mandate protection which held a rally in Lagos cautioned that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) may be unconsciously empowering armed groups through pipeline contracts in the Niger Delta.

In a statement signed by Micheal Ajayi, deputy coordinator of the coalition, the groups said “indigenous peoples from the oil-producing communities feel sidelined by this arrangement and are opposed to the idea of giving pipeline protection contracts to armed groups”.

“The NNPC may be unconsciously empowering armed groups through pipeline contracts in the Niger Delta,” the statement adds.

Earlier this month, the Civil Society Coalition in Nigeria (CSCN) called on the government to ensure pipeline protection contracts are no longer awarded to militants.