A high court sitting in Benue has struck out the suit filed against the Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Benue State chapter, Austin Agada.

The State Legal Adviser of the APC, Matthew Alyebo had approached Makurdi High Court to strike out two separate suits filed by Moses Agaba against Augustine Agada and APC, and Benjamin Omakolo against the APC.

The application by the APC legal adviser was predicated on the basis of want of diligent prosecution of the case on the part of the plaintiffs .

At today’s proceedings it was noted that Johnson Usman who represented the plaintiffs was absent from the court without any prior notice.

Presiding Judge Justice Polycarp Kwahar agreed with the counsel for the APC that the plaintiffs had sufficiently abandoned their cases.

The court ruled that both cases were struck out.

Moses Agaba and Benjamin Omakolo had in separate suits dragged Austin Agada before the court challenging his legitimacy as Chairman of the APC in Benue State.

Mr Agaba has later secure an interim injunction restraining Austin Agada from parading himself as Chairman.

The order was later vacated by a Benue State High Court sitting in Makurdi on the 12th February 2024.

The state Chief Judge, Maurice Ikpambese who had earlier granted the order held that the restraining order against Mr Agada was granted in error.