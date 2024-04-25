A former Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi has emerged as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the November 16 governorship election.Mr. Ajayi polled 264 votes at the primary election of the party held at the international culture and events center popularly known as the Dome.

The chairman of the committee saddled with the responsibility of conducting the primary election, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjajpo announced Mr. Ajayi as winner of the contest.

A former member of the house of representatives, Kolade Akinjo came second scoring 157 votes while former secretary general of Afenifere scored 99.