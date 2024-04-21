The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, says his administration’s regular provision of food palliatives is vital to ensure that the needs of those impacted by the Boko Haram insurgency were met while also creating the foundation for long-term reform.

He disclosed this while distributing food, cash and clothing materials to about 25,000 households of Gajiram Community of Nganzai Local Council Area.

Another phase of palliative distribution exercise by the state governor Babagana Zulum.

Community members from Gajiram came together in large numbers to take advantage of the gesture.

In charge of the distribution, is Governor Babagana Zulum.

He points out that tremendous progress has also been made in all vital areas of infrastructure, security, education, and health, aside the provision of palliative.

The Governor insists that instead of depending on short-term solution, there is need to develop a long-term sustainable plan.

A total of 25 million naira cash was distributed among the 25,0000 households in addition to food, and non-food items.