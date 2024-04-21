The United Nations Children’s Education Fund says over 20,000 children are yet to be immunized in Bayelsa state.

UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Cristian Munduate, spoke at the presentation ceremony of 6 new water ambulances donated by the Global Alliance for Vaccine and Immunisation in Yenagoa.

Statistical data from the United Nations Children’s Education Fund, shows that over twenty thousand children in Bayelsa are yet to be immunized, especially those located in coastal communities across the State.

This perhaps informs the new partnership between UNICEF, the Global Alliance for Vaccine and Immunisation, and the Bayelsa State Government to improve access to new and underused vaccines for children living in the hinterlands.

But with the launch of these six new water Ambulances donated by GAVI and UNICEF, the vaccine and onward immunisation will get to the people on time.

The Bayelsa Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo joined the team from UNICEF to test run two of the new ambulances with a short drive around the Epie creek.

He expresses gratitude over the initiative hoping that this move will improve the primary health care system delivery in the state.

Earlier, the delegates from UNICEF paid a courtesy visit to the government house where they were received by the Deputy Governor who called for more UNICEF presence in Bayelsa State.