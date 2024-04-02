Attacks on schools and kidnapping of students in Nigeria continue to threaten education in a country where about 10.5 million children aged 5 to 14 years are out of school.

The Kuriga incident raises lots of questions about why the school was targeted, the safety of schools and the motive for such an attack.

The Kuriga schoolchildren are revelling in the euphoria of freedom, days after being reunited with their families, following a harrowing 16 days in captivity.

Great efforts are being made to keep them away from the media spotlight, even though the event of Thursday 7th of March has put the spotlight on their community.

The kidnapping of the schoolchildren in KURIGA is the 75th since the Chibok schoolgirls in 2014.

The incident raises lots of questions, at a time the federal government is implementing a multi-agency action to keep schools safe.

Kuriga’s proximity to Birnin Gwari, a hotbed of banditry in Kaduna State, is already an indication that the community and its primary and secondary schools were vulnerable.

Looking back at the incident, Security Risk Management and Intelligence Expert, Kabir Adamu is curious about how the schoolchildren were conveyed to Dansadau Forest in Zamfara State where they were eventually recovered.

Another question he is trying to find answers to is the reason for the kidnapping of the 137 schoolchildren and their teacher.

The incident represents another setback to education development in a country where primary education is officially free and compulsory, but, about 10.5 million children aged 5 to 14 years are not in school.

In the meantime, residents of Kuriga have resorted to hope and prayer that such a cruel fate would not befall them again.