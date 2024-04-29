Ogun State Governor has visited the scene of Saturday’s Gas Tanker Explosion in Abeokuta and promised to compensate the affected victims and residents.

He directed integrity test on some buildings in the area and assured residents of his administration’s commitment to introduce measures to reduce such occurrence and guarantee safety.

He was accompanied by the Commissioner of Police, heads of safety and security agencies and top government officials.

He sympathized with the affected residents and the victims and promised to pay medical bills of those receiving treatment and compensate them.

The Governor also directed that some affected buildings in the area should undergo integrity test in order to confirm if they can still stand or should be pulled down to prevent disaster.

While speaking about measures that his administration is putting in place to guarantee safety on roads and prevents explosions of articulated vehicles conveying petroleum products and liquefied natural gas, the Governor said he has called for a meeting of stakeholders and directed some ministries to see how regulation laws guiding their operations would be domesticated for necessary oversight by the state government.

The Governor also warned traders operating by the roadside to make use of government designated markets in order to prevent them from being victims of such accident.