The House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions has dismissed a petition against the Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority Bello Koko on N178 billion bad debt in the audited financial statement of the Authority in 2019.

A group known as Forum of non-governmental Organizations in Nigeria had petitioned the House of Representatives against mr koko on the bad debt in the Audited Financial Statement of the agency.

However, at the resumption of the hearing, the group failed to appear before the committee to defend the allegation raised against the NPA managing director.

Angered by the failure of the petitioner to appear before the Committee, the Chairman, Mike Etaba, dismissed the petition for lack of merit