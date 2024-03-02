It’s going to be a bumpy and slow drive for commuters along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway from Monday, the 4th of March, as the Federal Ministry of Works commences repair works on the damaged Expansion Joints of the Long Bridge section of the expressway.

In a statement by the controller of works, Olukorede Kesha stated that traffic leaving and entering Lagos through the Long Bridge will be narrowed to two lanes on both sides of the Bridge to enable the contractor handling the repair works to commence works on the other two lanes of the carriageways.

The controller is advising all road users to be patient and adhere to lane discipline as they approach the narrowed sections on the bridge.

The Ministry of Works is also assuring motorists that the untarred road beside the Shagamu bound carriageway will be made motorable to serve as an alternative route to road users.