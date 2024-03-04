Airline passengers in Abuja want the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development to implement technologies to mitigate the impact of flight cancellations and disruptions caused by weather predictions.

They said this in reaction to a report on NIMET’s weather forecasts from Sunday to Tuesday.

In a recent report, the Nigeria Meteorological Agency has predicted dust, haze, cloudiness, and thunderstorms across the country from Sunday to Tuesday.

The forecast indicates a sunny atmosphere with patches of clouds in the north-central region, coupled with the likelihood of thunderstorms in areas such as Nasarawa, Benue, Kogi, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). This impending weather change is anticipated to impact various activities, including flight schedules.

We set out to speak with passengers and airline operators on what strategy they will adopt to cope with the change in weather patterns.

We got the permission of the Directorate of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria to gain access to the airport and interview air travellers.

At the airport, we asked passengers if they know about the Nigeria Meteorological Agency’s predictions and whether these forecasts influence their decisions regarding flight bookings.

An airport traveller who declined to speak on camera told us that his Abuja to Yola flight was canceled due to bad weather, he complained about the airline’s apparent lack of consideration for passengers’

Some passengers profferred solutions for the aviation ministry which will enhance services to customers.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson from United Nigeria Airlines in a message shared on whatsapp told us about how important these NIMET updates are, and how they always have to adjust flights schedule to ensure safety at all times.