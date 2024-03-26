The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the release of the 137 school children that were abducted in Kuriga, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The leader of the apex Igbo group, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu also extended felicitations to the Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani over what he described as exceptional feat.

This is contained in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia

Mr Iwuanyanwu expressed delight in what he described as a paradigm shift from the previous deplorable relationship that had existed between the kidnappers, bandits and miscreants on one hand and the Nigerian governments on the other.

The Igbo Leader enthused that the courage, tenacity, commitment, content and character displayed by the President towards a ransom-free release of the school children is an indication of several greater things to come.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo commended the roles played by the locals, the people of Kuriga community and the Chikun local government area to achieve the exceptional success.

The apex IGBO group reinforced its position on the need to restructure the Nigerian security system to reflect degrees of autonomy at state, local government and community levels.

According to the Ohanaeze PG, the local security operatives are very conversant with the local terrain, topography, language and cultural cosmology of their environments and are best placed to combat crimes in their various jurisdictions.

It went further to explain that In practical and comparative terms, there is hardly any known federal system that operates a central security architecture.