Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has promised to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration in the trying period of economic hardships, with the hope to rally round his administration to succeed.President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide Dr Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu made this public in a statement through the National Publicity Secretary of the group Alex Ogbonna.

The apex Igbo group opposed the call for intervention of military rule, but supports democratic government where every citizen would be able to express their views freely

The Ohanaeze president general reminded Ndigbo that they do not have personal issues against the president, and urged its citizens not to be used to stage protests against the Federal Government.

Dr. Iwuanyanwu lamented several challenges Igbo people face in the country that includes marginalisation of people of the South East: in appointments and state creation, expresses hope that President Bola Tinubu’s administration would help them re-write the wrongs in due time.

He promised to convene a meeting of top Igbo economics and experts in diverse fields to evolve strategies on how to overcome the economic hardships.