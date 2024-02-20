Anambra State Joint Security operatives have dislodged an bandits’ Camp in Achalla, the Headquarters of Awka North LGA of Anambra State.

This was contain in a statement made available to newsmen by the command Spokesperson DSP Tochukwu Ikenga in Awka.

The statement hinted that the operation was ordered by the state Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, which took the hoodlums by surprise as they fled with gunshot wounds leaving trails of blood.

It is reported that the bandit had disrupted trading at Achalla Market previously, enforcing traders to comply with Mondays sit at home order.

The incident drew attention of the Security Apparatus in the State which made the State Police Command to swing into action to address the civil unrest.

The state command revealed that the operation was successful, which led to the recovery of five exotic vehicles previously snatched at gun point, with operatives returned unhurt.

Also recovered were over 300 rounds of Machine Gun Ammunition and 34 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition for Ak-47 Rifle.

CP Adeoye disclosed that Manhunt for the fleeing insurgents will be extended to hospitals and clinics with a view to ensuring they are brought to justice after receiving adequate treatment.