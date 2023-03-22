The Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo has congratulated the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory the February 25th polls.

Soludo, while briefing newsmen at the governor’s lodge in Awka, commended the independent National Electoral commission, INEC, the security agencies and other stakeholders on what he described as a peaceful election.

Soludo called on the president elect, after swearing in, to help facilitate the release the leader of the Indigenous people of Biafra IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, according to him, it will ease the tension experienced in the southeast.

Soludo extended an arm of fellowship to the newly elected lawmakers in the state asking them to work together for the progress of the state.

CSOS urge Nigerians to condemn tribal ethnic and religious bigotry.

The group urge INEC to review results and address issue of irregularities in governorship and state assembly election .

As the election comes to a close , Civil Society Organizations in their situation report, have called on Nigeria from all walks of life to condemn ethnic, tribal, and religious bigotry across country as they find out that such strategies were used in certain parts of the country to disenfranchise the electorate.

This was disclosed at a press conference in Abuja with the theme, “Follow the result” .

The Governorship and state assembly elections have been conducted in twenty eight states

Results for some states have been announced , and in Adamawa State INEC declared Governorship polls inconclusive due to the slim margin of votes between the two leading parties, not being up to the number of void votes.

The Governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress in the state Aishatu Dahiru known as Binani scored three hundred and ninety thousand , two hundred and seventy five votes.

While the incumbent Governorship of the PDP Ahmadu Fintiri polled four hundred and twenty one thousand , five hundred and twenty four.

The state collation officer Mohammed Mele disclosed that there were sixty ninety polling units where elections were not concluded which affected thirty seven thousand , and sixteen potential votes with PVCS in those units.

It is why this Civil Society Organizations have came together to encourage citizens to be patriotic and ensure they shun violence.

At this conference leaders of the Civil Society Organizations urge Nigerian leaders to stop encouraging ethnic, tribal, religious bigotry as a tool to win election but rather condemn it, and join hands in uniting the Youths across the country, so they can have a bright future.

The group urges INEC to review results and address issues of irregularities in the governorship and state assembly elections.

It also appeals to political parties and candidates to abide by the law and resist the temptation to resort to violence.

ELECTION RESULTS SHOWS NIGERIANS HAVE VIBRANCY TO PICK THEIR LEADERS

President Muhammadu Buhari says, Nigerians have proved to be capable of deciding who leads them without anyone telling them what to do given the chance of a free and fair election as well as non-interference as was witnessed on February 25th and March 18th elections,

President Buhari commended the remarkable passion towards democracy exhibited by Nigerians through the choices they made in the Presidential, National Assembly and the subsequent Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections, he said Nigeria’s democracy has truly matured.

President Buhari was speaking at a farewell meeting with the outgoing United States Ambassador, Mary Beth Leonard at the State House in Abuja, he insists that he was completely satisfied with his own role in the election process by staying above it, without meddlesomeness or any form of interference.

The President commended the outgoing Ambassador for the enormous achievements recorded in Nigeria-US relations in the three-and-half years she had been here.

In her response, the American Ambassador said she was happy with the progress made in Nigeria-US relations, specifically citing the recent institution of a five-year visa regime between the two countries; active collaboration in security and the supply of military hardware including war planes and the soon-to-come fighter helicopters; and also cooperation in the health sector to fight HIV and Covid response, giving assurances that US will continue to assist in the strengthening of Nigeria’s health sector.