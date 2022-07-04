Why I visited Nnamdi Kanu in detention – Soludo

Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukuma Soludo has explained why he visited the detained leader of the proscribed People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu in DSS custody.

Speaking with Sam Omatseye on TVC Breakfast show on Monday, the former governor of Central Bank said the move was informed by his resolve to dialogue with anyone and everyone who can help his administration to restore peace and order in the state.

“When I came in, I did make it a point that I am ready to dialogue with anybody and everybody who will bring security and order to the state. And in that, we met with transporters, traditional rulers and prepared to give amnesty to those in the bush.

“The truth is that, Nnamdi Kanu is the leader of IPOB, and it has Eastern Security Network. It is important to have full coverage in such that we need to bring everybody on board. I paid him a visit and I am very impressed by what he said in the presence of Senior DSS officials that he is detested by the spilling of innocent blood by some criminals unfortunately operating under the names of IPOB or ESN. But it’s evident to me that quite a number of criminal gangs have emerged because it’s a lucrative criminality – kidnapping, stealing etc. It has become lucrative business for them. Every criminal gang now claims to be a liberation movement.

“One good thing is that I am happy hearing him denounce criminality, hearing him expressing regret about how things have become, he even told me he is not the one who authorised sit at home. And I didn’t quite understand that initially and severally, his own officials of IPOB have been issuing statements condemning the sit at home and different gangs issuing counter statements. He has his followers but all we want is peace, law and order so that we have the desired development in the homeland.”

Responding to question about Kanu’s sincerity, governor Soludo said he cannot read Kanu’s mind or judge him by what he has said in the past. “Well, I don’t have the gift to know what’s going on in his mind. Whatever anybody said yesterday, may not matter, anyone could learn from history. The substance for me is hearing him regretting how the homeland has become and consequently asking his supporters to embrace peace and that’s what my take away, not whatever he had said in the past. Now I have a job to do, and my primary role is to provide security for my people.”

Mr Soludo who decried the state of criminality in the state, said his administration is determined to return peace and security to the homeland. “We are determined to return peace to the homeland.’ We are pursuing security, peace and order in all fronts using the carrot and stick approach and the Anambra people are united about this.

“I must commend the Federal government and the security agencies. Nigeria is facing a lot of security challenges but I must commend them for the assistance. I must say so far so far, we are in sink. By the time I came, there was total silence, nobody was read to give information but that has changed now. There are seven numbers around me and people are cooperating.”

Meanwhile, the former CBN governor said his first one hundred days in office is both challenging and interesting. He however said he is not actually a fan of the 100 days in office school of thought, adding that there’s nothing unusual about the days because he was fully aware of the enormous tasked ahead when he applied for the job.

“Well, I am not a believer in the 100days of a thing but since you guys in the media kept asking, I think I have to create time to address some of what we have been able achieved. The 100days as I said in my address is pumping, it is challenging as expected. But I must said I applied for the job and the good people of Anambra employed me and when I applied I knew the challenges ahead. So no big surprises I must say.

Speaking on what informed his low key inauguration, the governor said governance is not about the glamour and noise people think it is about, but service to the people.

” The inaugural reminded us what governance is about. It’s not about glamour, it’s about service.

We just need to constantly remind ourselves of what governance is all about. On my first day in office, I spent about 8hrs plus. The first three and half hours was an extensive meeting with the security chiefs trying to review the humongous security challenges we have. I didn’t come for the job to answer “your excellency” I am hired to provide security, create enabling environment for business to thrive, create economic wealth. That’s why they hired me. So I get to work every morning to address governance which is service to the people. We are the employees, the people are the employers.”

Governor Soludo said the recommendations by his transition committee led by Dr Obby Ezekwesili are already being incorporated into his administration policies. “The Ezekwesili’s committee came together and worked very hard. I must commend them for the great job they did. Basically, we have three operating documents – first, the Soludo solution, Anambra vision 2070 which I chaired and the transition committee report. Indeed these documents constitute our agenda for the state. We are determined to deliver on them.”

