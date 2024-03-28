The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) have set up a committee on domestic crude oil to resolve issues arising from enforcement.

The committee is to develop a template as a rule of engagement that will govern the implementation of the provision of the petroleum industry act.

Speaking at the end of the meeting with Oil producers and Refiners in Abuja the Chief Executive, NUPRC says the template will help parties know when to tender the notice of readiness for when a vessel is arriving and at what point a payment instrument can be put in place.

