The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, has called for community driven reintegration and reconciliation process for former combatants in the North East.

The NSA made the call at the launch of the EU Support for Disengagement, Review, Reintegration and Reconciliation of persons formerly associated with armed groups or SD3R.

It’s the launch of a Disengagement, Review, Reintegration and Reconciliation programme for former combatants in the North East Nigeria also known as SD3R.

The National Security Adviser is optimistic that the Non-kinetic approach will promote peace.

The Borno State Government will be playing a lead role in the programme that will be implemented in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe States.

The launch of the SD3R project is the second in the series meant to foster the integration of former combatants.