The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja has stated that the Nigerian Army is ready to collaborate with essential partners, particularly the United Nations counter-terrorism unit.

General Lagbaja conveyed this sentiment during his meeting with Mr. Vladimir Voronkov, the Under Secretary General of the United Nations Office for Counter Terrorism.

He acknowledged the role of the United Nations in the counter-terrorism efforts and welcomed the experience of the UN in this area.

“The Nigerian army is not only focused on the offensive aspect of counter–terrorism but also has the non-kinetic approach to create an environment where people can live and thrive without fear.

“The Nigerian Army over the years through engagements and its operations has been able to bring terrorists to its holding facilities which the UN has a wealth of experience on over the years.

The Nigerian Army, according to General Lagbaja, cares for the communities in which it operates by assisting them in areas such as education, health, and other non-kinetic measures in partnership with organizations and relevant agencies.

Mr Vladimir Voronkov, Under Secretary General of the United Nations Office for Counter-Terrorism, praised Nigeria’s efforts in counter-terrorism in the North East and indicated readiness to collaborate with Nigeria in combating the worldwide beast known as terrorism.