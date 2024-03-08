Officers and men of the Forward Operating Base, FOB of the Nigerian Navy in Igbokoda have destroyed 3 illegal refineries in Awoye community of Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The Commander of the base, Navy Captain Wasuku Alushi who led the operations, said the Navy is determined to tackle oil theft in the state.

Two weeks ago, the Forward Operating Base, FOB of the Nigerian Navy, Igbokoda in Ondo State, launched a special operation to check criminal activities in the coastal environment, especially kidnapping, crude oil theft and illegal oil bunkering.

An aerial intelligence of these illegal refining sites, through the use of a helicopter, gave the naval personnel an opportunity to plan well.

An operation was carried out in Awoye area, where the refining sites were discovered.

During the operation, led by the Commander of the Forward Operating Base, FOB, Igbokoda, Navy Captain Wasuku Alushi, the personnel endured difficult terrain in the areas, where the criminals operate.

The team deactivated the illegal refining sites to discourage oil bunkering.

Navy Captain Alushi said the Navy is poised to stamp out illegal oil bunkering and crude oil theft, as well as other criminal activities in the coastal communities, in line with the directive of the chief of Naval Staff.

The Nigerian Navy says it will not relent in its efforts to make the coastal communities of Ondo state free of maritime crime.

About 135,000 litres of crude oil stored in carefully dug out pits were discovered