President Bola Tinubu says his administration is deploying resources to critical sectors and areas with significant impact on the welfare of Nigerians, emphasizing that the nation’s treasury is sacrosanct and must not be abused.

He said this at a meeting with the Forum of State Chairmen of the All Progressives’ Congress at the State House in Abuja on Friday.

The President assured Nigerians that his government is working round the clock to improve their living conditions, and asked leaders at the grassroots level to encourage citizens to get their National Identification Number for planning, structuring interventions and to achieve their full integration into various relief programmes.

President Tinubu told the state party chairmen, led by the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, that his government had already drawn up a blueprint for large-scale livestock farming, which will be activated soon.

He emphasised that the repositioning of the economy is a top national priority as he urged party members not to wait for an appointment before bringing good governance and exemplary civic engagement to the doors of Nigerians.