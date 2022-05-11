 May 29 handover remains sacrosanct-FG

The Federal Government has once again reiterated that there shall be no tenure elongation by the Muhammadu Buhari led administration.

Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, stated this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

He reiterated that Buhari would handover to democratically elected general election winners on May 29, 2023.

According to Garba, the Buhari government is dedicated to spreading and entrenching democratic values throughout the country.

He said the respect for the constitution and democratic rights of Nigerians remains the best path to securing and maintaining peace.

The statement signed by Shehu reads, “In response to the Senior Advocate of Nigeria’s recent remarks, the Presidency wishes to state as follows:

“Chief Robert Clarke, a very well-respected elder may be sincere in his wish for the President to extend his term by six months. We wish to categorically restate that the President will step down on May 29th, 2023, after serving two terms – as per the constitution.

According to the Presidential Spokesman, “Having been the first recipient of a democratic transfer of power from an incumbent administration to an opposition candidate in Nigerian history, the President is committed to extending and entrenching democratic values across the country. He shall, in turn, hand the privilege of serving the people of Nigeria to whomever they choose through free, fair and credible elections.

“However, Chief Clarke is right to say that without security, Nigeria would not likely realize its true potential as a peaceful and prosperous nation. That is why it has been at the core of this administration. The results are there for all to see. Boko Haram have been forced back from controlling whole swathes of this country. Internally Displaced Persons are now returning to rebuild their communities. These achievements have been accomplished through the bravery and determination of the Nigerian armed forces and the fortitude of the people of our nation.

“New challenges have arisen and tackled in turn – whether it’s the National Livestock Transformation Plan to alleviate herder-farmer clashes, the elimination of the leadership of ISWAP, or new efforts to combat banditry. Till the last day of the administration, the security of the citizens shall remain the administration’s paramount concern. We shall finish the job.