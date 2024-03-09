India began deporting Myanmar nationals on Friday after a recent uptick in conflict between the military and rebels along the border.

This comes as thousands of civilians have left the war in Southeast Asia and crossed into India’s northeastern provinces.

The deportation comes just a month after the Centre called for the urgent termination of a free movement border arrangement with Myanmar, which allowed residents residing in border zones to go a short distance into their neighboring country’s territory without a visa.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs has decided that the Free Movement Regime between India and Myanmar be scrapped to ensure the internal security of the country and to maintain the demographic structure of India’s northeastern states bordering Myanmar,” Amit Shah, the Ministry of Home Affairs, said in a statement

India shares a long land border of over 1600 kms with Myanmar as well as a maritime boundary in the Bay of Bengal. Four north-eastern states, viz., Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram, have a boundary with Myanmar. Both countries share a heritage of religious, linguistic and ethnic ties. Myanmar is the only ASEAN country adjoining India and, therefore, the country’s gateway to Southeast Asia.

However, parts of Myanmar near the Indian border have seen frequent clashes since Arakan Army (AA) fighters attacked security forces in November, ending a ceasefire that had largely held since a 2021 military coup. Hundreds of soldiers were among those who had fled Myanmar and crossed over to India to escape the fighting.

Last month, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued an advisory, calling on Indian nationals in the Rakhine State of Myanmar to “leave the State immediately.”