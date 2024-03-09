Greek lawmakers early Saturday approved sweeping reforms that will end the state monopoly on university education, breaking what powerful left-wing student groups have long regarded as a major taboo.

Hours before the vote, which began Friday evening and ended after midnight, protesters attacked police outside parliament with petrol bombs and firecrackers as some 18,000 people demonstrated in central Athens against the proposed legislation.

According to reports, thousands of students have been peacefully protesting for weeks against the change, which they fear will devalue degrees from public colleges, but fury spilled over just as Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis pushed parliamentarians to vote the bill through.

Police charged a few dozen violent demonstrators and fired tear gas. A police statement said nine members of the public and seven officers were injured, while three suspected rioters were arrested.

Friday’s rally followed weeks of demonstrations that included scores of university building occupations by students. Nevertheless, opinion polls indicate that most Greeks agree with the creation of privately-run universities.

Lawmakers present in the 300-seat parliament voted 159-129 in favour of the bill.

Announcement of the result was delayed until after midnight by three lawmakers from a small left-wing party, who remained seated and studied a printout of the draft law for over two hours after everyone else had cast their ballots and left. The party had earlier said it would vote against the bill.

Greece’s centre-right government has argued that the reform would help attract skilled workers back to the country.

More than 650,000 students are currently enrolled at state-run universities in Greece and an additional 40,000 are studying abroad, according to Education Ministry officials who briefed lawmakers before this week’s debate.