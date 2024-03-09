Nigerian-born british boxer, Anthony Joshua has knocked out Francis Ngannou with a devastating second-round finish to their world heavyweight fight.

The second-round knock-out win helps Joshua continue his progress towards becoming a three-time world champion.

Joshua floored Ngannou with a vicious right hand in the opening round before knocking down the former UFC heavyweight champion twice in the second round.

The highly anticipated heavyweight clash took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Ngannou, the former UFC champion, entered the bout with the aura of his impressive debut against Tyson Fury, but Joshua proved too powerful, solidifying his title aspirations.