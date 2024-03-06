Operatives of the Maiduguri Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 21 trucks loaded with food and non-food items heading towards N’djamena, the Chad Republic, and the Central African Republic and Cameroon.

In a statement issued by its Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, to newsmen in Maiduguri, the trucks were intercepted during an operation at major exit routes along Kalabiri, Gamboru Ngala, and Bama roads in Borno State.

Investigations reveal food items cleverly concealed in the trucks that would have gone undetected, but for the eagle-eyed vigilance of operatives of the Commission.

The suspects arrested with the trucks are being profiled and would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.