In compliance with Presidential directives, the Nigeria Customs, Sokoto-Zamfara Area Command has released fifteen (15) trucks of intercepted from traders who attempted to smuggle the grain to neighbouring Niger Republic.

The Area Controller of the Command, Kamal, Mohammed while handing over the grains to the owners charged them to reciprocate the gesture of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu by ensuring the grains are sold in Nigeria markets.

Controller Kamal also said the Command in collaboration with Customs Intelligence Unit (CIU) and the Joint Border Patrol Team (JBPT) will monitor the sales of these Grains in Nigeria Markets and ensure they are not smuggled out of the Country.

He said traders and the general public must realized that Grains and its derivatives are under the extant Export Prohibition list.

In the wake of the hike in prices of food items in the country, Nigerians raise the alarmed that traders exporting food items to neighbouring countries are contributing to the hike in prices which necessitated the action of the Customs to seize the grains.