Comptroller General of the Nigerian Customs Service, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, announced on Tuesday that the service seized about 120 trucks smuggling food items from Nigeria to other countries.

Speaking at the sectoral debate organised by the House of Representatives, the Customs boss said the president has given a directive that the arrested trucks be diverted to the local markets in the areas where they were arrested in order to force down the process of grains and other food items.

He said that the decision to stop the smuggling of food goods was made to combat hunger rather than to support those who wish to benefit themselves at the expense of the people. Nevertheless, he condemned the behavior of border communities who have hired security personnel in an attempt to smuggle grains out of the nation.

He warned against adopting quick-fix solutions to addressing the food scarcity in the country, adding that the country must put in place long-term measures to address the situation.

He said that the Customs was playing its part in ensuring that the problem of food security is addressed, adding that currently, most agriculture inputs attract zero duty and zero VAT.