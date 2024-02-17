The men of 23 Armoured Brigade Yola have intercepted six trucks full of cement and heading to Cameroon republic.

This is following the directive of Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri banning the movement of all building materials out of the state to Cameroon republic.

Addressing a joint press conference at the police headquarters in Yola, Mr Humwashi Wonosikou the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri condemned the unwholesome act of siphoning these materials out of the country.

He said that the government will penalise those responsible.

On his part, the PPRO of Adamawa state command Suleiman Nguroje said that mechanism have been put in place by security agencies to ensure the state governments order is not flouted.