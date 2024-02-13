The students of Plateau State University Bokkos are not pleased with the lingering strike action by members of the academic staff union, which they say has deprived them of their right to education.

The students, under the leadership of the student union government, embarked on a protest in Jos, the state capital, to express their worries and dissatisfaction over the situation.

These are students of the Plateau State University Bokkos. They are out to express their dissatisfaction over the continued industrial action by the members of the academic staff union of the university, which has lasted for three months now.

Lecturers at the institution embarked on an indefinite strike action last November over a series of demands from the state government.

The students have been out of school for three months now following the strike action, which necessitated their decision to embark on this protest.

carrying placards with different inscriptions to express their worries, the student leadership talked about the plight of the students.

Advertisement

This action by the Student Union Government of PLASU is not connected to a similar protest embarked on by some locals and student groups in the school community over the removal of the institution’s vice chancellor.

The state government, has also appealed to the students to be patient as measures are being taken to address the situation.