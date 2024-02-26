Seven out of the twenty four members of the Zamfara state House of Assembly at a sitting Monday morning suspended the sixteen members who threatened to impeach the speaker of the House, Bilyaminu Moriki last Thursday.

They accused the members for breaking into the offices of the Clerk of the House and Sergeant at arm among other things destroyed at the assembly complex.

The House under the leadership of its speaker Bilyaminu Moriki Monday morning described as illegal the legislative sitting led by the eighteen members last Thursday.

The sixteen members under the leadership of what they described as Speaker Pro-Tempo had last Thursday evening suspended the speaker of the House Bilyaminu moriki over his long absence in the state amidst the resurgence of activities of armed bandits across the state.

The six lawmakers in their separate presentations at Monday’s sitting also accused some top politicians outside the state for sponsoring the eighteen lawmakers to disrupt the Government of Governor Dauda Lawal.

They call on the constituents of the affected lawmakers and all residents to disregard the news making the round that the speaker has been suspended.

Another member of the House who is the chairman of the ethics and privilege committee and a minority member called for through investigation on the matter before any action is taken.