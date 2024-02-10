Dare devil gunmen have struck along the highway to Lagos.

The Hoodlums according to a serving Senator, Ned Nwoko, attacked a GUO Motors vehicle and abducted all the passengers.

They also reportedly killed the driver leaving a teenage girl stranded on the road.

Senator Ned Nwoko reported the incident on his official X.com handle on Saturday, February 10, 2024.

“This was reported to have happened to GUO yesterday. They killed the driver, left the small girl there, and kidnapped all the passengers.

The Senator did not however indicate the precise location of the incident though an accompanying Two Minutes Thirty Six Seconds video on his X handle showed the bus off the road with sympathisers including policemen and passengers from other buses.

A young girl was left behind from the abduction which according to the people at the scene may have been because she was unable to move along with her parents who may have been in the bus.